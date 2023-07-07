Staying hot and humid Friday with scattered storms



We saw sunshine most of the day, allowing highs to warm into the mid-90s this afternoon.

A few showers popped up this evening, with a few more possible overnight.

Tomorrow will bring a similar forecast for the area with partly cloudy skies and high humidity.

Once again, we can’t rule out a strong storm or two through the afternoon.



Saturday is currently forecast to be our driest day of the next seven.

A few pop-up showers will be possible for the afternoon, but dry weather will lead to a hot day.

Sunday brings back more widespread rain chances, especially during the evening.



Monday is forecast to be our rainiest day, keeping our highs in the upper 80s.

Organized severe storms are not expected, but we can’t rule out a few strong storms.



We return to our pattern of heat and scattered storms for much of next week.