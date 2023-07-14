Staying hot and humid Friday with a few showers and storms

It was another hot day in Middle Georgia with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

We will repeat the forecast Friday before our better rain chances move in for the weekend.

Highs Friday will be warming into the mid-90s, with high humidity.



By Saturday a more organized line of storms will be rolling into the area during the afternoon/evening.

Some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rain will at least help to cool us down a bit Saturday evening.

Sunday will start sunny, with highs in the mid-90s before we see another round of scattered storms.



After the weekend storms, we will start to get some dry air moving in for the start of the week.

This dry air will help to make it more comfortable in regards to humidity next week, as well as limit rain chances.

The dry air will not only be limiting our rain chances but increasing our highs to the upper 90s.

Time to get ready for some extreme heat that will stick around at least until next weekend.