Staying dry Saturday, severe storms possible Sunday



It was a rainy day in Middle Georgia, but skies are already starting to clear this evening behind a cold front.

These clear skies will allow us to fall into the low 40s by early Saturday.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with clouds increasing by late afternoon.

Highs warm into the upper 60s and low 70s, with just a light breeze.

Enjoy the nice day, because Sunday will bring back the rain and the clouds.



There are still some questions about how storms will start in the area, but regardless, we will likely see some rain.

Showers will start during the morning, with our main chance for strong storms to move in for the afternoon.

At this point, it looks like rain should be out of the area by around 10 pm.



The Storm Prediction Center already has parts of Middle Georgia under a level 2 threat for Sunday.

The rest of the area is highlighted by a level 1 threat.

Damaging winds will be the main impact, but we can’t rule out hail and an isolated tornado.



Behind the storms, we will get a pretty quiet forecast for next week.

Skies will clear, temperatures will cool, and winds will stay elevated for the start of the week.

Lows Monday night will fall into the low 30s, so sensitive plants will need to be protected.



Cool conditions continue through Thursday morning before our next storm system gets here on Friday.