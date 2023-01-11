Staying dry and warm Wednesday, storms return Thursday





Clear skies today, allowed us to warm up into the mid 60s across Middle Georgia through the afternoon.

Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with chance for patchy fog and lows dropping into the 30s.

Although sunshine will be returning for part of the day Wednesday, expect to see an increase in clouds during the afternoon.

Humidity will start increasing as well, with highs in the upper 60s.



Thursday afternoon and evening we will be tracking a strong front moving across the southeast.

We already see indications of strong winds in the mid-levels that will likely be pulled down to the surface.

This will create an environment that, even without much instability, will be suitable for some severe storms and damaging winds.



In regards to timing, a few isolated storms will be possible well ahead of the line (early afternoon).

The main threat will be along the main line of storms, which will move through quickly sometime after around 5pm.

Main impacts will be damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning, and some heavy rain.



Behind the front, a cold air mass will quickly move into the area, bringing temps back below normal for this time of year.

Windy conditions will stick around into the start of the weekend.

Another round of showers will be possible next Tuesday with highs warming back to the upper 60s.