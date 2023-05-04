Staying dry and sunny Thursday, warmer this weekend



It was another nice and breezy day in Middle Georgia (after a chilly start), but changes are coming for the end of the week.

Tomorrow begins a slight warm-up for our area as high pressure moves further east.

Sunshine will help us warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, with calmer winds than what we have been seeing the past few days.

Lows into Friday morning will be cool once again, but through the weekend, our evenings will be much warmer.



As we move into the end of the week, high pressure pushes east and a warm front moves over the area.

This will bring increasing humidity as well as a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most rain chances will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.



Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.

Despite the possibility of rain, I don’t think we will see widespread rain out this weekend.

Highs Saturday will jump to the mid 80s, which is just the start of our big warm up.



Sunday will see a lower chance for showers and storms, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Next week, however, will bring better rain chances and warmer temperatures.



Highs next week will be warming into the upper 80s and low 90s (!!).

Be ready for more summer-like weather for most of next week.