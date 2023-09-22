Staying dry and breezy for the end of the week



We saw a few showers in Middle Georgia this afternoon, but those will be the last chances of rain in our area for a while.

Overnight, skies will start to clear, allowing lows to drop into the 60s.

By tomorrow, clear skies will allow us to warm into the 80s with breezy conditions (winds gusting up to 20 mph).



Part of the reason for the breezy weather will be Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

This will likely become our next tropical storm (TS Ophelia) and move north into North Carolina.

The pressure difference between our area and the center of the storm will cause winds to pick up on Friday and Saturday.



Saturday morning the storm is forecast to make landfall in North Carolina.

This will send low humidity our way for the weekend, meaning dry weather continues.



Temps will slowly warm into the upper 80s by the start of next week, before rain chances return.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting Tuesday as temps cool back to the low 80s.