Staying cool, rainy, and breezy Tuesday in Middle Georgia



We have been stuck in the clouds for much of the day with off-and-on rain and thunderstorms.

Although most of the area is getting a break from the heavy rain right now, more rain is likely overnight.

An area of low pressure to our south is to blame for today’s rain and storms.

This low pressure will continue to feed rain into the area Tuesday as well, with a few areas possibly seeing over 2″ into Wednesday.

A few spots could see some flash flooding on Tuesday.



A wedge front has also started to form, which will keep our high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday.

The wedge will also contribute to breezy conditions through the day Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.



By Wednesday the wedge front will slowly start to break down, which will allow highs to warm into the mid and upper 70s.

At the same time, the low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will push south, taking our rain chances with it by the afternoon.

This will signal the end of rain for the week and the return of sunshine.



Based on the forecast track for the low pressure, our area could see over 2″ of rain between now and Wednesday morning.



Dry weather will return for the end of the week across Middle Georgia, returning our highs to the 80s for the end of the week.

Over the weekend there are still some questions about the track of an offshore low pressure center, that could increase rain chances.

As things stand now though, we will see just a slight chance for a stray shower into Monday.