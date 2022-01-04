Staying cool and sunny Tuesday

Overnight lows will be dropping into the 30s and 20s under clear skies, but at least the gusty winds have calmed down.

Tuesday will be another pleasant, but cool day in the area with sunshine expected all day.

By Wednesday we will begin our increase in some cloud cover, ahead of our next cold front.



Thursday is our next chance of showers in Middle Georgia, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Depending on the timing of the frontal passage, we could see a wintry mix on the backside of the front (nothing to get too excited about).

Severe weather is not expected as the cold front pushes through, but we will see a return of cold weather.



Saturday is looking like the lone dry day of the weekend with upper 50s returning as high temperatures.

Sunday brings back the rain chances, which will likely stick around through the start of next week.

Once again, we are not anticipating severe weather with these systems, but we can’t rule out some rumbles of thunder.