Staying cool and dry this weekend



Clear skies tonight are already cooling off much of Middle Georgia.

Overnight lows will be falling to around freezing for most of us by early Saturday.

Sunday will be staying cool, even with sunshine, as highs warm into the low 60s by the afternoon.

A warming trend starts on Sunday, getting us back into the mid and upper 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend, because rain returns early next week.



On Monday we will see our rain chances increase through the day as our highs warm back to the 70s.

This is just the beginning of a warm week, with 80s returning as early as Tuesday.



Showers will be possible each day in Middle Georgia next week.

Highs next week will be staying well above normal, but another cold front is on the way for the end of next week.