State Senator Burt Jones running for Lt. Governor

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia State Senator Burt Jones announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor this week.

Jones is a Georgia native from Jackson, and has served in the State Senate for 10 years. Jones says he’s running for Lieutenant Governor because he understands the job, and wants to bring a business approach to the office.

He wants to boost the economy, support local and state law enforcement and improve the education system.

“I’ve always been one of those people who says you can’t complain about something if you’re not willing to get involved. So this is my way of getting involved and giving back to a state I love,” said Jones.

Current Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced in May, he’s not seeking re-election for a second term. Candidates officially file for the election next March. The primary elections for the race will be next July.