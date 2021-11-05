State Senate Committee for redistricting holds meeting for new congressional map

The map sets your voting district.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The State Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee met Thursday to discuss the new congressional map. The map sets your voting district.

State Senator John F. Kennedy is the chair of the committee. He explained how the map changed from the one that’s currently in use.

He says districts have to be around the same size. According to Senator Kennedy, they complied with the Voting Rights Act, creating majority/minority districts and new minority opportunity districts.

“This map has 14 districts that are majority Black VAP districts. It has 20 districts that are non-white VAP… Voting Age Population. So we have 6 minority opportunity districts in addition to the majority Black districts,” said Senator Kennedy.

To see the meeting in it’s entirety, you can click here. The next Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting committee meeting is Friday at 11 a.m.