State leaders tout success for Georgia business following 2023 Legislative Session

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State leaders are boasting about business in Georgia. That was the big news from Bibb County delegates during a community discussion on the 2023 Legislative Session.

The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce hosted its Good Morning Macon Panel, during which Bibb county delegates addressed recent legislative decisions made during the Georgia General Assembly’s 2023 Legislative Session.

This year’s biggest talking point was business.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Jessica Walden says the goal of the panel is to provide Middle Georgia residents with information about how legislation affects them and for delegates to hear concerns from their constituents.

“Here at the Chamber of Commerce, part of our vision is for Macon-Bibb to be the best place to do business in the best state to do business,” she said. “So a lot of that is being able to understand what legislation is affecting business and how we can work together to do that.”

For nine consecutive years, Georgia has been ranked the best state for business opportunity.

Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Senator John Kennedy says it’s because Georgia leaders came together to prioritize business incentives.

“What we’ve seen is a stable business environment created by the legislature and other folks that other businesses outside of Georgia look at and go, ‘That’s a good place we would want to put a business or relocate a business or start a new business,'” Senator Kennedy said.

One of the biggest challenges for legislators was vetoes.

During the session, Governor Brian Kemp vetoed 14 bills passed by the General Assembly and nine proposals for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.

Georgia House Minority Leader Representative James Beverly says the vetoes were a blow to the education and healthcare sectors, which are crucial for maintaining a strong workforce.

“We went there for 40 days and worked on the budget, and he vetoed things and disregarded things like lunch programs, breakfast for kids, mental illness,” Rep. Beverly said. “That’s very disappointing, and so I think we’re going to have some more conversation around that.”

Other issues at the discussion included the state’s housing shortage, the Ocmulgee National Historical Park proposal and improving state literacy rates.

While there is occasional opposition in the General Assembly, House Representative Miriam Paris says 95% of the time, legislators are voting in unison.

She says it’s important for the community to see that dynamic so voters can make informed decisions when they head to the polls.

“When you’re voting for your local officials and your state officials, it’s important to know how they stand on the issues and if they align with yours and the greater good,” she said.

State Senators David Lucas and Rick Williams were also present as well as Representatives Dale Washburn and Robert Dickey.