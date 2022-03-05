Startup Studios shines light on Macon art

"Literally around every corner in downtown Macon, and even extending outside of downtown, you see murals and artwork everywhere."

Downtown Macon art map

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Startup Studios in Macon, with the help of local businesses, put together a map to point out the different forms of art around downtown.

Owners of Startup Studios say they nocticed all of the artwork Macon has to offer, and wanted to make it easier for people to find.

“Literally around every corner in downtown Macon, and even extending outside of downtown, you see murals and artwork everywhere. We just wanted to provide an easier way for people to see that,” said co-owner of Startup Studios, Bryan Beck.

The map is 3×4 feet, and painted by Heidi Clinite.

You can support the artist and next year’s map by purchasing a Macon art map poster.

A presale runs until the end of March. Posters are $30 now, but go up to $40 after March.