Starbuck Learning Farm returns to Georgia National Fair

Once the fair ends, the food harvested will go to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— There’s more to the Georgia National Fair than just food and rides. There’s also a lot to see and learn about.

One farmer is back to showcase his love for growing his own food. Farmer Fredando Jackson says the farm brings people together to give back.

“The goal is to show people that we all can make a difference, we all can make an impact and it can start as simple as one seed in the ground,” he said.

Jackson is the Executive Director for Flint River Fresh. It’s the non-profit organization behind the Starbuck Learning Farm. The farm is teaching organizations like Halo Group to harvest and plant their own food.

The Halo Group works with young adults that have developmental disabilities and autism.

“We kind of came out here and started learning the irrigation the planting, harvesting how to care and take care of the garden,” said Angela Cuti the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the group.

She says the Starbuck Learning Farm gives her students an opportunity to see where their food comes from, and shows them anyone can grow their own food. It also gives her students an opportunity to bond with each other.

“I like coming here because I like the people I work with,” said Zach Mullis.

The farm grows items like squash, corn, tomatoes, and cabbage. Jackson hopes by teaching others, the cycle of teaching continues.

“It’s simply designed for us to give back to those that are in need. Whether it’s seniors, the most vulnerable, or people that are financially struggling. Here’s just some fresh food so you can at least have one or two meals, knowing that it was grown with love and also hope,” said Jackson.

If you would like to plant anything, the farm is located near the south gate of the fairgrounds and is open daily from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.