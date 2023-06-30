Stanley Stewart announces run for Macon-Bibb District 3 Commissioner

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Stanley Stewart has officially launched his campaign for the District 3 Commission seat in Macon-Bibb County.

He says he’s seeking to drive economic development and improve safety in east Macon.

Stewart announced his candidacy Friday as the current District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas reaches the end of her term limit.

“I’ve put a lot of thought and a lot of prayer into it to be honest with you, and I’m from this area, from East Macon, the people of East Macon know me. I care so much for Macon overall,” Stewart said.

In his campaign announcement, Stewart highlighted his connection to the district and a commitment to his community.

“In my everyday life, I try to make sure that I’m involved in Macon to some capacity, but I think for the next four years my best thing is to be the Commissioner of District 3 of this city,” he said.

District 3, according to Stewart, includes the intersecting interstates I-16 and I-75 and the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. The election for the commission seat will take place in May 2024.