Standoff ends in Monroe County with gunman in custody

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a gunman barricaded himself in a home off Estes Road and Cardiff Drive.

Police standoff

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A standoff in southwest Monroe County Tuesday afternoon has come to an end.

Fitts say the man has been taken into custody.

That is all the information we have at this time. Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.