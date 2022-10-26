Stacey Abrams visits Fort Valley as she makes final push for voters

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams is hoping to get more people out to the polls.

With just a few weeks until election day, Abrams is traveling across Georgia with her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour.

One of her stops was at Fort Valley State University Wednesday, where hundreds of students and community members gathered in support of Abrams.

She says her mission is to invest in the people of Georgia.

“By making sure that we’ve got affordable child care,” she said. “It’s about paying our teachers $50,000 a year as a starting salary and giving every educator an $11,000 raise, not a $5,000 pay raise on layaway.”

Her focus during the stop was young voters. One of Abrams’ supporters is Genesis Ivey, a junior at FVSU.

Ivey says she supports Abrams, because of her willingness to fight for the problems of minority students.

“We do not receive the funding that we deserve,” Ivey said. “And we also need more scholarship and financial aid opportunities, and I feel as though leader Abrams really spoke on those topics today.”

Other students like Justin Harris and Kenneth Iberosi say they support Abrams’ stance on safety.

“Gun violence has been too high in the state of Georgia recently,” Harris said. “Everything that Stacey Abrams said today, how she would step in, take over and get control of that, come on I’m all behind it.”

Abrams also spoke about her mission to expand opportunities for HOPE Scholars. If elected, she promises to make those changes as soon as fall 2023.

Iberosi, one of those scholars, is looking forward to the potential change.

Abrams says her main goal is to help every Georgian have a better life.

“I will expand Medicaid in the state of Georgia and help restore access to health care,” she said. “I will make sure that we can make a good living and we can make a good life, because we got the money in our cofferts.”

Secretary of State Bee Nyguen was also present at the event. Nguyen spoke about the importance of voting and voting rights.