Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID

(41NBC/WMGT) — Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday morning, on August 10th, Abrams posted on social media saying that her daily COVID test came back positive. Abrams says before her speech the day before, she tested negative, and that she’s vaccinated and boosted.

Abrams says she’s experiencing mild symptoms, and that she’ll be spending the next few days at home meeting with people by Zoom and phone to continue her campaign.