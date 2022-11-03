Stacey Abrams shares message for voters ahead of Election Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams brought her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ statewide bus tour to Macon. Supporters gathered for a rally Thursday afternoon outside the Tubman Museum.

Abrams’ campaign says the tour is her closing message to voters ahead of Election Day.

Before the Macon rally, Abrams sat down with 41NBC’ Shelby Coates to talk about gun violence, healthcare, education and other issues facing Georgia voters.

Abrams also discussed the historic early voter turnout happening in Georgia and if we could see a runoff in the race for governor.

Abrams is trying to unseat current Republican Governor Brian Kemp. 41NBC reached out to Kemp’s campaign for a sit-down interview before Election Day. His campaign said the governor was unavailable.

Election Day is November 8th.