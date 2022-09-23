Stacey Abrams makes stop in Macon to address healthcare

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams stopped in Macon Thursday to talk healthcare.

She held a news conference at Daisy Park across from Atrium Health Navicent.

According to Abrams, Governor Brian Kemp has closed several hospitals which are needed throughout the state.

Her mission is to expand Medicare to all families who currently don’t have Medicaid.

Abrams says that due to the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center, people won’t be able to get the level one trauma care they deserve. She says people will have to travel miles to get help at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, so she’s proposing several steps that will help target the healthcare crisis throughout the state.

“Number one, we get health insurance cards into the hands of nearly 6,000 Georgians,” she said. “A lot of those are Georgians who are using our hospitals for urgent care, because they can not see a primary care physician. If they get access to that health insurance, they’re suddenly getting appointments to go and see primary care doctors.”

Abrams says the next several steps in her plan, if elected, include reimbursing hospitals to help retain healthcare workers.

Another goal is to replace clinics that have shut down to help provide more healthcare opportunities.