Springdale Elementary School teacher awarded top education honor

Art educator Cindy Lau Quan Hong says she enjoys helping students find their voice.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you walk the halls of Springdale Elementary School you might come across colorful depictions of the school’s mascot. The massive paintings were done by art educator Cindy Lau Quan Hong, better known by her students as “Ms. Q”. For five years, Ms. Q has nurtured Springdale students’ creativity and imaginations.

“I knew I wanted to be involved in the arts, went to university, and then most of my friends that were seasoned veteran teachers already when they saw I had potential and I really enjoy helping people find their voice. So one of them suggested that I sign up to be an art educator,” said Ms. Q.

Ms. Q says she initially hesitated to become a teacher, but she eventually warm up to the idea. Now after 18 years of being in the profession and having taught in two different countries, she says she is more than happy to continue to help kids discover their love of art.

“I really enjoy just putting a task in front of students and just looking at their faces and the expression and the gasp ‘I’ve got it!’ And they make that real-world connection, that’s why I do what I do.” Ms. Q exclaimed

Recently the National Art Education Association (NAEA) named Ms. Q as the recipient of the 2023 Southeastern Region Elementary Art Educator Award.

This award is given via peer-reviewed nominations and recognizes the contributions and services done by fellow NAEA members to their communities.

Though honored by the award, Ms. Q is hoping to use this moment to help start some positive changes within the local art community.

“I hope it does change for the advocacy of arts and education in Bibb County and by extension in Georgia. Macon is a very, highly talented place and it is very under utilized and I love to see that art education is going to go somewhere especially on a national level and a global level as well.” Ms. Q explained.

Whether receiving a national award or doing a painting for her school one thing is certain for Ms. Q, she will continue to help kids reach their potential when it comes to expressing themselves.

Ms. Q will receive her honor at the NAEA conference in San Antonio, Texas on April 13th.