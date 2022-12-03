Springdale Elementary helps donate books to Mayor’s Literacy Alliance

The school says it collected more than 250 books, along with 90 bookmarks handmade by the students.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Springdale Elementary is lending a hand to those without books.

As part of Springdale Elementary School’s Annual Leadership Day, the school’s third graders were tasked with collecting and donating books to the Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Literacy Alliance (MLA).

The school says it collected more than 250 books, along with 90 bookmarks handmade by the students.

Holley Lightsey is a third grade math and science teacher for the school, and she expressed how excited the students were to help out.

“The children absolutely loved it! They love to read,” she said. “It was very interesting for them to think that there are children in our community that do not have books to read. So that kind of increased their excitement to know they can share their favorite book with another student in our community”.

Lightsey also said with the success of this fundraiser, the school will continue to collect books for the Mayor’s Literacy Alliance.