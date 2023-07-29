Spotlight: Ballkids at the Atlanta Open

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Every professional tennis match has three main components: the athletes, the umpires, and sometimes the most forgotten piece, the ballkids.

“It’s not easy what we’re doing out here. It’s 120 degrees on the court during the day. It’s hard work,” said Marshall Dunaway, a six-time ballkid at the Atlanta Open. “You know, people can miss us because we get our job done, but you know, we do keep the match running, and that’s what we have to do.”

As a ballkid, your priority is the athlete, and at times, fulfilling that role may involve studying the players and their individual preferences.

“I do know players who I’ve had in the past; they do have some tics. Like some players like to keep the same ball they won the point with,” said Morgan Dunaway, seven-time ballkid at the Atlanta Open. “So, you definitely have to keep that kind of stuff in mind. You can kind of see on TV a lot of the time how players are.”

Being a ballkid seems like all fun and games. They’re on the court with some of the best tennis players in the world, watching the match from literally the closest they can get. But days get really hot during the summer. So is it really worth it for these kids to be out here? What are they truly getting out of this experience?

“I’m trying to use this as an opportunity to learn and try to get better. See what I can be doing differently, but it’s way different than watching from the stands,” said Brooks Gerhard, first-time ballkid at the Atlanta Open.

“I think it’s really important, especially for the younger kids, honestly, who play tennis, to come out and be able to see the level. You know, I mean, it’s very inspiring,” said Morgan Dunaway.

While absorbing valuable lessons from the pros, one of the most challenging aspects for ballkids can be maintaining composure after witnessing intense points.

“Well, sometimes, you know, it’s tough because you’ll watch some fantastic points and fantastic matches, and obviously, we’re just ballkids. We still have people that we’re rooting for,” said Marshall Dunaway. “But, you know, we do our best; maybe a smile will sneak out here and there, but we try to keep a straight face.”

With the recent decline in the use of human umpires, is there a real fear that ballkids could also be replaced one day?

“No, I don’t believe ballkids will ever be gone. They can take the line judges away because they do have Hawkeye Live, but they can’t replace us ballpeople,” said Marshall Dunaway.

Catch the ballkids and the professionals in action at the Atlanta Open until Sunday, July 30th, in Atlantic Station in Downtown Atlanta.