SPORTS BREAKING: Falcons to trade Matt Ryan to Colts

Photo Credit to NFL

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a breaking tweet from the NFL, the Colts will be trading for Matt Ryan for the third-round draft pick.

Matt Ryan will always be an @AtlantaFalcons legend. 2016 MVP

2016 OPOY

2008 OROY

4x Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/zFB8XILg25 — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022