SPORTS BREAKING: Falcons to trade Matt Ryan to Colts

Haley Janes,
Untitled Presentation 2022 03 21t140823615
Photo Credit to NFL

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a breaking tweet from the NFL, the Colts will be trading for Matt Ryan for the third-round draft pick.

Categories: Featured, Georgia News, Sports

Related