SPORTS BREAKING: Falcons to trade Matt Ryan to Colts
(41NBC/WMGT) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
According to a breaking tweet from the NFL, the Colts will be trading for Matt Ryan for the third-round draft pick.
BREAKING: Falcons agree to trade Matt Ryan to Colts for third-round draft pick. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/yEGVMSZgoD
— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022
Matt Ryan will always be an @AtlantaFalcons legend.
2016 MVP
2016 OPOY
2008 OROY
4x Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/zFB8XILg25
— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022
Matty Ice to Indy 🧊 pic.twitter.com/DqtS4s5kB4
— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022