Speaker David Ralston not seeking House Speaker nomination in 2023

The 73rd Speaker made the announce on Friday.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) announced that he will not seek nomination for Speaker of the House for the 2023-2024 legislative session. The 73rd Speaker made the announce on Friday.

“Serving as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago,” said Speaker Ralston. “I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a Speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office. I love the House and want to see the honorable men and women who serve in it succeed. I will work the remainder of my term as Speaker to ensure a smooth transition for my successor.”

Ralston says he will serve the remainder of his current term as Speaker of the House which ends in January. The House of Representatives will elect a new Speaker when the House convenes for the first day of the 2023-2024 legislative session on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Speaker Ralston says he intends to serve as State Representative for the 7th House district for the 2023-2024 legislative session, if re-elected. Speaker Ralston is running unopposed for that seat.

Speaker Ralston was first elected to the House in 2002 and was first elected as Speaker of the House in 2010. Ralston says he is the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country.

A champion for job creation and economic development, Speaker Ralston has been a driving force behind many legislative accomplishments which have made Georgia the best state in the nation for business year after year, such as Georgia’s Transportation Funding Act of 2015 and the largest-ever income tax cut in state history.

“I want to thank all the staff members who have assisted me throughout the years, particularly my Chief of Staff Spiro Amburn who has been by my side from the beginning,” said Speaker Ralston. “I could not have done all of this without the love and support of my family, particularly my wife, Sheree, and our children. They have been my rock, and I love them very much.”

The Speaker also presides over House floor sessions, assigns bills to committees, and calls matters before the House for debate. The Speaker is elected by and from the members of the House on the first day of each biennial legislative session.