Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

The incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road.

Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis of Sparta. According to the GBI, Lewis began fighting with the deputy and the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting Lewis.

Lewis was taken to Athens Regional Hospital in Athens for treatment. He remains in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation at this time.

This is the 81st officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.