‘Sparks Over the Park’ returns to Lake Tobesofkee in Macon

The event will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 26th Annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration makes a return to Lake Tobesofkee. The event will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022.

“We’re expecting several thousand people on the lake and beaches throughout the holiday,” says Lake Tobesofkee Director Donald Bracewell. “It’s going to be a great day for our community to be at the lake, and we know people are going to love the show this year.”

According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, there will be normal activities during the day, such as swimming, boating, picnics, disk golf, and more. The Travis Bryant Band will perform from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park Pavilion, and the fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m.

Gates at all Lake Tobesofkee parks (Claystone, Sandy Beach, and Arrowhead) will open at 9:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.

Admission to the parks is $3.00 per person, and children ages six and under are free .

No Alcohol or glass containers are allowed in the parks.

SAFETY TIPS & RULES