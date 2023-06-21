Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration returns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Lake Tobesofkee is hosting its 27th Annual Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4th 2023.

Macon-Bibb says there will be regular activities available during the day like swimming, boating, picnics, disc golf and more– and some live music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with The Rescue Dogs. At Sandy Beach Park, a fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

Entrance gates at all of the Lake Tobesofkee parks– Claystone, Sandy Beach and Arrowhead– will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Sandy Beach Park is considered to have the best view of the fireworks, Macon-Bibb’s release about the event says if you’d like to see the fireworks from Claystone, then you’ll have to go to the west end of the beach.

Admission to the parks is $3 per person, and children ages 6 and under are free. No alcohol or glass containers are allowed in the parks.

The release from the county also reminds attendees to follow general safety and boating safety rules, including wearing personal floatation devices, having your boating license, etc.