SparkMacon returns to downtown Macon with focus on creating entrepreneurs

SparkMacon’s return to downtown marks a new chapter of business coaching and entrepreneurial resources for anyone looking to start a business.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A lot has changed since the Covid pandemic, including the way we do business.

For one Macon startup space, the change is an opportunity to help aspiring entrepreneurs start their own business.

Innovation has been the goal of SparkMacon since the startup space and Entrepreneurial Support Organization (ESO) opened in Macon nearly 10 years ago.

What began as a maker space, where people could go to explore hobbies and learn new skills, has shifted its focus to entrepreneurship.

According to SparkMacon Executive Director Robert Grant, the ESO has always provided a space for entrepreneurs in some capacity.

“The funny thing about the hobbyists and makers is that a lot of times, the things that they were making, they were also selling,” Grant explained. “So there was an entrepreneurial component.”

SparkMacon first opened on Cherry Street in downtown Macon before moving to an industrial complex on Guy Paine Road in Macon. The new location allowed for expanded office space for entrepreneurs.

“This was great because we had a big facility, but the problem is is that Covid happened,” Grant recalled.

Grant says once remote work became more common due to the pandemic, there was less of a need for space and more of a need for information.

That’s why SparkMacon’s return to downtown marks a new chapter of business coaching and entrepreneurial resources for anyone looking to start a business.

The Director of Programming and Membership at SparkMacon, Sierra Martin, says the creation of new entrepreneurs is what sets SparkMacon apart from other ESOs.

“We are lucky in Macon-Bibb County to have a number of organizations in our area that are focused on supporting current and budding entrepreneurs,” Martin said. “But we have very few organizations that have the capacity at this time to focus on creation.”

Members can attend classes and networking events through SparkMacon to learn about starting a business and connect with organizations like the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the Knight Foundation.

Martin says SparkMacon works with aspiring or existing entrepreneurs at any stage of development to help them start or expand their business.

“People know they can come in right off the street with an idea on a napkin and find someone who’s happy to help them grow that idea, support that idea and also put plans in place to help them be successful in the future,” Martin said.

Martin says anyone interested in SparkMacon’s events can stay updated through the organization’s Facebook page.

There will be a soft opening of SparkMacon’s new space Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event, which is open to the public, is happening at 512 Second Street, Suite B in Macon.