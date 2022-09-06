SparkMacon receives more than $4,800 in funding to facilitate two new programs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – SparkMacon is launching two new programs thanks to a $4,800 grant from the Central Georgia Empowerment Fund. The non-profit says it plans to facilitate two new programs to help entrepreneurs in Macon-Bibb County.

The Central Georgia Empowerment Fund awarded eight local non-profit organizations grants with a total value of $40,000.

Spark Macon will use its portion to launch two programs to expand servies to local entrepreneurs.

One of these programs will be a “fire your boss” program that targets entrepreneurs in Bibb County.

“We’re better able to support the people who are already members of Spark Macon and actually go after new members who maybe supported by our programs,” Director of Membership for Spark Macon Sierra Martin said. “It will be a six-week course in which participants will learn the underlying principles of entrepreneurship. They will also be able to avoid common pit falls. We will help them validate their product, develop business plans, so this course will really be comprehensive and will truly help the entrepreneurial community here in Bibb County.”

The organization will also launch a new IT certification program. Jason Clarke, co-founder of Swagged Out Nerds, says the program will give people experience in the IT world and help launch their own businesses.

“The idea is to utilizes our two organizations, one being Spark Macon and my organization being Swagged Out Nerds which is solely operating within the E-sports industry to utilize our tournaments as vehicles to identify unique talent to then get them educated within cyber security to then have them start an opportunity within the cyber security career field,” he said.

Spark Macon will provide sign-up sheets for anyone interested in the new programs. Click here for more information.