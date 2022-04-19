South Bibb Recreation Center to host garden show this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— As we move into spring planting season, the South Bibb Recreation center wants to teach you about gardening.

The center is hosting its second ‘Southern Lawn and Garden Show’ on Saturday.

It’s free to the public. Attendees will learn how to design a flower bed and also have the opportunity to listen to a panel discussion.

A master gardener will also be available to answer questions, and there will be activities for children.

Center Supervisor James Bell says there will be experts on all gardening topics.

“Everyone has a stake in gardening, whether you have a pot on your porch or you have an acreage outside, it’s just important,” Bell said. “It’s very therapeutic and relaxing to just get out there and just garden and plant things, grow your own food. You can do organic gardening.”

The recreation center hopes the show will lead to the creation of a permanent garden club.

The event is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Bibb Rec Center, located at 7035 Houston Road.