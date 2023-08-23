Soperton Police Department to renovate dog kennels thanks to grant, adopters needed

The Atlanta Humane Society awarded the Treutlen County Animal Control $25,000 to update the roof, fencing and drainage for its dog kennels.

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The dog days are almost over for Treutlen County Animal Control as renovations on its dog kennels are set to begin Monday.

Things have been “ruff” for shelter dogs in Treutlen County.

The Soperton Police Department’s outdoor dog kennels were built 25 years ago, and Chief James Mills says they’re beyond repair.

“We’ve been having problems with our Animal Control shelter for a long time,” he said.

Problems include rodents, poor drainage and lack of cool shade for dogs in the summer, but thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Atlanta Humane Society, the police department can give the kennels a much needed update.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to capture dogs, and while they’re out there we just want to make them very comfortable,” Mills explained.

Renovations to the kennels will include a new roof, drainage system, fencing, storage and a sidewalk in front of the kennels.

“It’s gonna make my job easier and Animal Control’s job easier just to have a nice state of the art facility,” Mills said.

Before renovations can begin, the Soperton Police Department has to find housing for all shelter dogs.

Most dogs have already been adopted or placed into foster homes, but there are still a few left. That’s why all adoption fees have been waived.

Chief Mills says the kennels are vital to public safety, because they provide a place to house aggressive and stray dogs.

“It’ll be something good for our citizens and community, the public, as well as the animals that we have to take in,” he said.

To adopt a shelter dog, you can contact the Soperton Police Department through Facebook or by calling (912) 529-4221. Chief Mills encourages anyone who is interested in adopting to come by the police department to meet the dogs.