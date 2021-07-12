Sonrise Ministries looking for vendors for its farmers market

GRAY, GEORGIA(41NBC/WMGT)— What started off with just a motel transformation, has developed into something greater.

Ronnie Hinson, Founder of Sonrise Ministries in Jones County, says it all started with a vision to help the community.

“Our mission statement is basically, as we meet the physical needs of the community, with clothing, with furniture, with necessities, kitchen items, whatever it may be we’re able to connect,” said Hinson.

Sonrise Ministries is located on Gray highway, with three components. The first was a motel that is now a home for families. Second was the thrift store, where people can drop off or purchase items at a lower price.

The final step was a farmers market. Hinson says after seeing how many needs the community has, he decided the farmers market was the perfect fit.

Ronnie Rooster’s market can fit up to 30 vendors. So far, they have just four people filling a spot. They’re hoping to fill at least 20 by this weekend though.

Susan Ayers is an employee of the thrift store. She says once people heard about the market, they were excited.

“A lot of people that have small gardens and they’ve already got all the food that they want out of it and they’ve been trying to give it away, because they don’t want it to spoil, so when they found out they had a place to come and just set up a little table,” said Ayers.

If you want to set up at the market, one table costs only $10, and a spot is just $20.

Although the farmers market is still fairly new, Hinson says they’re thinking ahead.

“We also have plans for the market to use for community events, maybe a wedding, maybe a birthday party, you know maybe a fundraiser,” said Hinsom.

The farmers market is open Friday’s and Saturday’s.

Sonrise Ministries is hosting a dedication service this weekend and a pancake fundraiser for the farmers market. The service will begin at 6:45 a.m.