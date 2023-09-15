‘Songwriters Round at Capricorn’ gives inside look at songwriting process

Songwriters Round at Capricorn is happening Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A special songwriters jam session is happening Friday night at Capricorn Sound Studios in Macon. It is called Songwriters Round at Capricorn.

Organizer and songwriter Chris Wood says the audience will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the songwriting process. Six songwriters will have an informal conversation about their music. They will perform, talk about the inspiration behind their tunes and get feedback from other writers.

“It’s very casual,” said Wood. “You play a chorus and a verse and get feedback from fellow songwriters, and that’s how songs are born. It’s kind of a workshop type of atmosphere.”

Songwriters Round at Capricorn is happening Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm. There is a $20 cover you can pay at the door. For tickets or more information click here.

Capricorn Studios is located at 540 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in downtown Macon.