Some of Brian Laundrie’s belongings found in park; County medical examiner and cadaver dog on scene

New developments in the search for Brian Laundrie have emerged as the Sarasota County medical examiner and a cadaver dog were called to a park where some of Brian Laundries’ belongings have been found, CNN reports.

Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for over a month. His parents informed the FBI and police they would be at the park Wednesday morning to search for him. After a “brief search,” they reported finding “some articles” that belong to him.

Law enforcement is now doing a more thorough investigation of that area. Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19th, the Teton County Coroner ruled her death to be from strangulation.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this developing story.