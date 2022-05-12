Social media threats lead Rutland High School to go on precautionary lockdown on Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Rutland High School went into a precautionary lockdown due to a potential threat on the school.

According to Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District, a student alerted administrators to a social media account with a post alleging a possible threat to the school– it was this that led to the lockdown. Campus police responded to the school, and is currently working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Instagram to track the account.

It was due to this threat that the school remained in a precautionary lockdown that limited movement within the school until dismissal at around 2:15 p.m. Rutland Middle School was also under restricted movement until the High School’s dismissal as a precautionary measure as the schools are on the same complex.

