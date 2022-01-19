Smokey Robinson performing at Tubman’s All That Jazz gala this weekend

Statue of Harriet Tubman inside Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum is hosting the 25th annual All that Jazz Gala at the Macon City Auditorium this weekend.

The gala, the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, will include a dinner and a concert performed by Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

The museum is celebrating 40 years of being open this year.

All money raised will go towards the museum’s education programs as well as day to day operations.

Balcony seats are still available at ticketmaster.com or at the Centreplex Box Office.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on January 22.