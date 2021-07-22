Smith, Carlos, Berry demand change in Olympic protest rule

TOKYO (AP) — Tommie Smith, John Carlos and Gwen Berry are among the more than 150 educators, activists and athletes who signed a letter Thursday urging the IOC not to punish participants who demonstrate at the Tokyo Games.

The five-page letter, published on the eve of the Olympics, asks the IOC not to sanction athletes for kneeling or raising a fist, the way Smith and Carlos did at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

That move that got them kicked out of the Olympics.

Berry, the American hammer thrower who triggered much of this debate, has said she intends to use her Olympic platform to promote her message.

She turned away from the flag when the national anthem played while she was on the medals stand at the Olympic trials last month.