Slightly cooler weather returns Wednesday with isolated showers



We have seen a few storms across Middle Georgia this afternoon, but most of the area saw sunshine and highs in the mid-90s.

Tomorrow we will start the day with a few clouds, but highs will be a bit cooler, warming to the low 90s.

A few storms will be possible by the afternoon.



By Thursday our next weather pattern will be setting up, ushering in a rainy period.

Northwesterly winds will push clouds and storms into the southeast for the end of the week.

Coverage of storms will be scattered on Thursday, starting in the afternoon and ongoing overnight.

Rain and clouds will help to keep highs in the 80s through the end of the week.



Based on the current forecast, which could change, our heaviest rain and potentially strong storms will move through on Friday.

This could bring heavy rain to the area through the day Friday.



Scattered storms will stick around through the weekend, but highs will be warming back to the mid-90s.