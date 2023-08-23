

It was a hot and humid day across Middle Georgia with many of us seeing highs in the upper 90s.

Overnight temps will be staying warm, with lows in the mid-70s (again).

By tomorrow a weak wedge front will start building into the area.

This will keep temperatures just a bit cooler the farther north and west you go.

Highs tomorrow will still be heating into the mid-90s, but at least it won’t be in the 100s.



We will continue to see the mid-90s on Thursday, but a big warm-up moves back in for the end of the week.

Highs on Friday will heat into the 100s, with heat index values over 105°.



It will be staying miserably hot through the weekend with just a few chances for scattered showers on Sunday.

By the start of next week, we will finally see the return of better rain and storm chances.

This rain will also help cool us off through next week.



We continue to watch several areas of activity in the Tropics, with no direct impacts for Middle Georgia (right now).

The relief from the heat next week will come with a chance for rain and storms.

Highs should hover around the low 90s and upper 80s.