SL Sausage Company holds grand opening at new location in Macon

Co-owner of the store, Becca McCleod, says their goal is to make customers feel like family.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new sausage company in Macon, and the owners are hoping to connect with the community over food.

The SL Sausage Company celebrated its grand opening on Friday with samples of their food offerings, slushies, prizes, and an opportunity to connect with the community.

Co-owner of the store, Becca McCleod, says their goal is to make customers feel like family.

“We’re looking to gain a relationship with the community. We’re a family owned business, so we want them to feel like family too,” says McCleod.

The SL Sausage Company is located at 5615 Zebulon Road. The store is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.