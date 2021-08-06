Skate park, portion of Poplar Street to close for filming

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County will be the backdrop for filming once again with a second visit for the “Go-Big Show!”

The show is in town to film, so there are a few closures you need to know about.

Friday, August 6th, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Lower Poplar Street from 5th to 6th Streets (see map below)

Monday, August 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Carolyn Crayton Skate Park (formerly Central City Skate Park)

Thursday, August 12, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Carolyn Crayton Skate Park

The show first came to Macon to film in Fall 2020, bringing stars including Snoop Dogg, Cody Rhodes, Jennifer Nettles, and Rosario Dawson as judges, and Comedian Bert Kreischer as host.

It was filmed at the Macon Centreplex where visitors could cheer and watch from their cars, in order to maintain social distancing and safety.