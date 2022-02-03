Six Warner Robins Demons sign their letters of intent to play football in college

Warner Robins has a total of 10 athletes continuing their football careers in college.

The Warner Robins Demons have six more football players from their state title team signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their football careers in college. The Demons had four sign in the fall, making it a total of 10 student-athletes earning a free education in university.

JaFrederick Perry is headed to Jacksonville State Univeristy.

Christon Lane and Deuce Petty are headed to Tuskegee.

Jay Carter is headed to West Georgia.

Noah Stovall is headed to Albany Sate.

Nathanial Sanford is headed to Reinhardt University.

Head Coach Marquis Westbrook noted that a few more players could be signing in the coming months.

