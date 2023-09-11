Single-vehicle crash in Monroe County leaves one dead

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one person dead Saturday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to the wreck around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, to mile marker 194 on I-75 South near the exit onto Johnstonville road.

It was here that they found the vehicle had run off of the road, causing a female inside to be ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.