Single vehicle crash in Baldwin leaves one dead

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, a single vehicle crash on Kings Drive in Baldwin County left a woman dead.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the incident just before 7 p.m., at Kings Road near Treanor Drive. GSP says that a Lincoln town car was travelling south on Kings road when the it left the roadway and struck an embankment.

The driver, a 79-year-old woman named Lorene Frost, was pronounced dead on the scene.