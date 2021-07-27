Simone Biles exits team final after vault

Simone Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault in the women’s Olympic team final, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. Shortly after, she withdrew from the team contest.

Her American teammates held on for silver after the 24-year-old realized following a shaky vault she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete.

“I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn’t want to risk the team a medal through my screw-ups. Because they’ve worked way too hard for that. So I just decided that those girls need to go and do the rest of the competition,” said Biles.

When she was asked if her withdrawal was due to injury, she said, “No, no injury, thankfully. And that’s why I took a step back because I didn’t want to do something silly out there and get injured. I thought it was best that these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did, they’re Olympic silver medallists now and they should be really proud of themselves for how well they did last minute having to go in. It’s been really stressful this Olympic Games. I think just as a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables going into it, it’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year. So just a lot of different variables and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out but we should be out here having fun and sometimes, that’s not the case.”

“I just thought it would be better to take a backseat to work on my mindfulness. I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn’t want to risk the team a medal through my screw-ups. Because they’ve worked way too hard for that. So I just decided that those girls need to go and do the rest of the competition,” said Biles.

“I say put mental health first because if you don’t then you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it’s ok sometimes to sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself. It shows how strong a person and competitor you really are, rather than just battle through it,” said Biles.