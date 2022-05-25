Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority teaches elementary students importance of saving

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated visited Alexander II Math and Science Magnet school as a part of their Wee Savers program.

Started in the late 1980s, the program teaches young students about money management.

Students from Alexander II received apple-shaped banks from MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, where for more than two weeks students saved money that they earned at home doing chores.

Jacquelyn Mays has been a member of Sigma Gamma Rho for 42 years and has been a part of the Wee Savers program since its start. She said it pays off for students to see someone in the community practicing what they preach. “They can see the involvement of people in the community they can see that we have done exactly what we are trying to teach them to do so that they can become successful and independent financially,” said Mays.

Shelby Long, a third-grade teacher at Alexander II and member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, said the lesson lets students know how capable they truly are. “They have pride that they were able to do something, and I always tell parents– that’s your baby, but that’s not a baby, and they’re getting to see themselves as older, more mature students who are getting ready to go to the next grade level and that’s just really, really important,” said Long.

The students were also introduced to a Johnny Appleseed savings accounts available at MidSouth Community FCU. According to the credit union, the Johnny Appleseed Jr. Ecology Club savings account is a program designed especially for our young savers ages 12 and under, and all it takes is five dollars to open an account.