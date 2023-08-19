Sidewalk Sale in Perry offering discounted deals

This season, participating shops will also set up inside the Perry Events Center for the Warehouse Sale.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Shoppers in Perry can find discounted deals during the city’s bi-annual Sidewalk Sale on Saturday.

Downtown shops will set up their discounted items along the sidewalk for shoppers to select from.

This season, participating shops will also set up inside the Perry Events Center for the Warehouse Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those shops include:

Ashley Marie’s

Bridals by Gilbert

Brittle & Co.

Caty’s on Carroll

Cossart Design

Initial Reaction

Massey Gordon

MeMe’s

Sole Shoe Co.

SugarPlum Tree

Sweet Evelyn’s

The events center is located at 1121 Macon Road in Perry. You can find a map for parking downtown by clicking here.