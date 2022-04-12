Shots fired at Warner Robins party, Officers still searching for suspects

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is searching for the suspects behind a recent shooting at a Warner Robins party.

According to the release from the WRPD, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 12th, officers were sent to the 800 block of Leisure Lake Drive concerning shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said that there was loud arguing heard from a large party, several shots were heard, and that the suspects had fled the area in 3 sedans. Nobody was reported to be injured.

Officers later found 2 unoccupied vehicles with damage from gunfire.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302 5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1 877 68CRIME.