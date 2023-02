Shots fired at Warner Robins Food Depot

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins need help learning who was shooting near the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard Saturday morning February 4th.

Officers were called out to the store just after 11. According to to a news release from the police department, gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot between people in a dark colored Dodge Charger and a black Honda Accord.

No injuries were reported.